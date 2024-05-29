Lesha Bank Appoints Three New Board Members During Ordinary General Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (the“Bank” or“Lesha Bank”) convened its Annual Ordinary General Meeting on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, where all agenda items were approved. Chaired by Bank's Chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, the meeting took place virtually via Zoom, with attendance from Bank's board members, shareholders, and senior management team.

Three board members (One Independent and Two Non-Independent) were elected during the Meeting through an election in accordance with applicable rules and regulations to serve until the end of the current term of the Board of Directors, which concludes in March 2025. Meshaal Mohamed Al Mahmoud, Shaha Company for Investment and Real Estate W.L.L. represented by Abdulrahman Irfan Totonji and Azom Real Estate Investment Company W.L.L. represented by Mohammed Ali Al Sulaiti were elected as new board members of Lesha Bank during the recent meeting. Following their election, the current board now consists of a total of nine members.

The Bank will further proceed in obtaining the necessary regulatory and/or legal approvals as well as fulfilling and completing any required steps and procedures to reflect and incorporate the changes to the constitution of its board of directors. The General Assembly has also discharged and released the resigning board members and representatives of board members from any liabilities.