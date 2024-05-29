QBWA And AMLAK Holding Sign Mou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) and AMLAK Holding signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), marking the initiation of an active collaboration aimed at strengthening support for women in business within Qatar.

Through a series of collaboration agreements initiated by the association, QBWA reaffirms its dedication to nurturing the potential of Qatari women and facilitating their active participation in various sectors of the economy. By leveraging its expertise and resources, QBWA aims to empower women in a manner that aligns with the broader goals of national development.

On the other hand, AMLAK Holding, as a commercial arm of Qatar Foundation overseeing a strategic portfolio of real estate assets and commercial domains, pledges to utilize its resources to support female entrepreneurs and professionals. By providing opportunities and assistance, AMLAK Holding seeks to foster an environment conducive to the success and advancement of women in business.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, between Aisha Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of QBWA, and Mohamed Al Naimi, CEO of AMLAK Holding.

During the signing ceremony, Aisha Alfardan thanked AMLAK Holding for their support and highlighted the transformative potential of this collaboration in driving significant impact on the business community.

She said“We firmly believe that empowering women in business goes beyond mere significance; it signifies a strategic investment in our future. This collaboration not only enhances our capacity to offer support to women entrepreneurs but also creates opportunities for them. Through the collaboration with esteemed partners such as AMLAK Holding, we reaffirm our commitment to encouraging a dynamic environment where women can succeed and make substantial contributions to the economic and social landscape of our country.”

For his part, Mohamed Al Naimi, CEO of AMLAK Holding, expressed his happiness with this MoU and eagerly anticipated initiating concrete actions to implement it. He affirms AMLAK Holding's support for Qatar's ambition to excel across various sectors, recognizing that achieving leadership typically necessitates effective involvement of women in development plans. He believes that an organization such as QBWA will undoubtedly streamline this endeavor and contribute significantly to its success.