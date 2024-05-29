QBBF Announces Annual Art Competition Winners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar British Business Forum (QBBF) announced the winners of its annual design competition, aimed at fostering young aspiring artists, at a private prize-giving ceremony at the British Ambassador's Residence. The event held on Wednesday, 22nd May, gathered the winning students, their parents, and teachers. The awards were presented by H E Neerav Patel, the British Ambassador to Qatar, and QBBF Chairman, Emad Turkman MBE.

Ambassador Patel, commented on the event, saying,“It is inspiring to witness the talent and creativity of these young artists. The QBBF design competition not only highlights their artistic abilities but also strengthens the cultural ties between our nations. We are proud to host this event and congratulate all the participants for their outstanding work.”

QBBF presented the front cover of the 'QBBF Directory 2024' to winner, Iman Jamal, Age 11, from Sherborne Qatar and extended warm congratulations to two runners-up: Faleha Nadeem, Age 13, from Doha English Speaking School (DESS) and Armeen Khan, Age 16, from King's College Doha.

The winners received a selection of gift vouchers for complimentary pool days and dining, generously donated by Aura Group and LXR Hotels and Resorts.

Kat Milano and Amanda Shaw from QBBF Management expressed their gratitude to all the participating schools and students. With over 50 entries this year, the competition showcased exceptional talent and creativity.

QBBF, the largest and most active business forum in Doha, continues to provide a platform for business growth and networking. Their full calendar includes business events, community outreach, CSR initiatives, and sports activities.