Amir's Visit To Greece Will Strengthen Economic Ties: Sheikh Faisal

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani affirmed that the visit of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Greece earns a special significance as it is the first visit of His Highness to this country.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), QBA Chairman said he hopes that the visit will strengthen economic relations and deepen the existing partnership, especially that the current and future cooperation includes energy, digital economy, infrastructure, trade, investments, and other fields of shared interest.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani stressed the role of private sector in advancing partnership between the two countries, especially in the fields of high added value, underscoring the importance of reinvigorating bilateral meetings to explore investment opportunities and beef up bilateral trade that reached roughly QR270m in 2023.

He concluded his remarks by hailing the economic recovery Greece is currently experiencing, especially after the economic crisis that engulfed country in the recent years driven by rebound in tourism industry that accounts for 25% of the country's economy.