Aspire Zone Foundation Wins Sports Technology Leadership Award

Doha: Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) received the Sports Technology Leader Award during the Google Cloud Summit Doha, held at the 974 Stadium.

The award comes in recognition of the leading pioneering role that Aspire Zone Foundation plays in enhancing and continuously developing technology across various fields, including sports science, athlete development and performance, sports medicine, and the provision and management of sports facilities.

On behalf of Aspire Zone Foundation, Deputy President and Director General SFM Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Mahmoud received the award and made a statement on this occasion:

“We are delighted to receive this award, which reflects our continuous commitment to innovation and seeking solutions to challenges. It also confirms our dedication to enhancing our competitive advantage and accelerating progress in our various fields.

"We also extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to this success, and we look forward to more progress and achievements in the future," Al Mahmoud said.