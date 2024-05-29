Birla Public School Marks Nurses Day And Mother's Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School kindergarten section celebrated Nurses Day and Mother's Day recently.

The Nurses Day has been set aside to recognise nurses all over the country. This celebration recognised the contributions of all nurses who work to improve safety and health.

The day was recognised with the essence of a mother and was celebrated in high spirits and merriment.

This being one of those occasions that none of us can afford to miss was zealously enjoyed by all.

The excited kindergarteners dedicated the day to their mothers to make them feel loved and special. A guest mother was invited to their respective ward's classes and was given the most special welcome.

Nurse moms provided insights on safety and raising awareness, while moms captivated the students with a lovely narration of the story. The children were overjoyed to see their moms, sang a heartfelt Mother's Day song, and made a beautiful card as a token of love and gratitude. They brought soft toys and dolls, engaging in role-playing activities mimicking nurses.