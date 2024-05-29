BRICS New Development Bank inks loan agreement for infrastructure development in China

(MENAFN) The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) has finalized a loan agreement aimed at supporting sustainable infrastructure development in Zhejiang Province, China. This agreement marks a significant milestone as the NDB's first non-sovereign loan within China, demonstrating its commitment to financing infrastructure projects in emerging markets.



Under the terms of the agreement, the NDB will extend approximately 358 million yuan (equivalent to 50 million U.S. dollars) to the Bank of Huzhou. These funds will be used to finance various sustainable infrastructure projects in Zhejiang, focusing on sectors such as clean energy, transportation, and water and sanitation.



The loan provided to the Bank of Huzhou will enable private sector borrowers to access financing for infrastructure projects, thereby addressing critical infrastructure needs and promoting sustainable development in the region. The agreement underscores the NDB's commitment to fostering private sector participation in infrastructure development and advancing the development goals of its member countries.



Speaking at the signing ceremony in Shanghai, Vladimir Kazbekov, NDB Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, emphasized the bank's dedication to supporting sustainable development projects through non-sovereign operations. He highlighted the NDB's goal of allocating a significant portion of its financing to such initiatives between 2022 and 2026.



Established by the BRICS nations, the NDB aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets and developing countries. This initiative complements the efforts of existing multilateral institutions, furthering global growth and development.

