South Korea, UAE establish comprehensive economic partnership

(MENAFN) According to a report on Wednesday, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have solidified their economic ties by signing a comprehensive economic partnership agreement aimed at liberalizing trade between the two nations. This significant development follows summit talks held between South Korean President Yeon Seok-yeol and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Seoul.



During the summit, the two leaders also inked a memorandum of intent outlining South Korea's commitment to construct a minimum of six liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers valued at USD1.5 billion. Additionally, the UAE sovereign wealth fund has reaffirmed its commitment to invest a staggering USD30 billion in various sectors of the South Korean economy. This agreement marks the UAE as the first Arab country to establish a free trade agreement with South Korea, highlighting the growing economic cooperation between the two nations.



President Al Nahyan's state visit to South Korea represents a significant milestone, marking the first time an Emirati president has undertaken such a visit to the country. The visit underscores the mutual interest in deepening cooperation in trade and investment across diverse sectors.



As a gesture of respect and hospitality, South Korea demonstrated its commitment to the bilateral relationship by dispatching four Air Force F-15 fighter jets to escort President Al Nahyan's plane upon its entry into the country's air defense identification zone.



Among the key provisions of the economic partnership agreement, the UAE has pledged to eliminate all customs duties on car imports from South Korea within a decade. In return, South Korea has committed to phasing out customs duties on crude oil imports from the UAE over the same period.



The agreements signed between the two countries encompass a wide array of sectors, including investment, energy, nuclear energy, defense, technology, climate change, and cultural exchange. Notably, the Mubadala Investment Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the UAE, has unveiled plans to inject over USD6 billion into South Korea, as outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed with the South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance, further cementing the robust economic ties between the two nations.

