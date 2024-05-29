We Are Innovation And Anglo-American University Hosted The Exclusive Premiere Of How Sweden Quit Smoking

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- We Are Innovation, and the Anglo-American University organized the exclusive screening of the documentary "How Sweden Quit Smoking ." This event, held in the heart of Prague, covered the remarkable Swedish journey towards smoke-free status. The documentary highlights the impact of human creativity, innovation, and personal responsibility that can lead to healthier societies worldwide. The premiere was followed by a discussion panel featuring international health experts and innovation advocates.

"How Sweden Quit Smoking" is a documentary directed by the award-winning Polish filmmaker Tomasz Agencki that narrates how Sweden achieved the lowest smoking rate in Europe. Through interviews with health experts, scholars, activists, and other stakeholders, the film provides an in-depth look at the innovative products and societal shifts that have contributed to this public health success story.

Dr Anders Milton , former chairman of the World Medical Association, stated,“There should be increased Tobacco Harm Reduction awareness and adoption. The 'No smoke, less harm' principle should be employed by fundamentally differentiating between combustible and smoke-free products. Besides, policymakers should adopt a risk-proportionate regulatory framework for all nicotine products, based on the risk continuum.”

Federico N. Fernández , the CEO of We Are Innovation and the producer of the movie, added,“The Swedish model demonstrates that when smokers have access to diverse, affordable, and appealing alternative nicotine products (ANPs), they are more likely to switch from combustible cigarettes and experience the associated health benefits. However, misinformation worldwide about the relative risks of ANPs compared to smoking is widespread, hindering the adoption of these potentially life-saving alternatives.”

About We Are Innovation

We Are Innovation is a dynamic network of individuals and institutions who deeply believe in innovation's power to drive progress and solve the world's most pressing problems. With over 40 think tanks, foundations, and NGOs based worldwide, We Are Innovation represents the diverse voices of a global civil society committed to advancing human creativity, adopting new technologies, and promoting innovative solutions. Through our collaborative approach and cutting-edge expertise, we are driving global transformative change.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink