Lenovo Ranks 10Th In The Gartner® Supply Chain Top 25 For 2024 Report

Lenovo has once again been ranked in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2024, ranking tenth in this list of global companies with exceptional supply chains. The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 is a renowned annual ranking of the world's superior supply chains. From financial and corporate social responsibility data and community opinion, the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2024 report, celebrates and profiles companies demonstrating excellence in supply chain management.

Over the last 12 months, Lenovo has intensified its focus on key areas in its supply chain, including security, digital transformation, and environmental sustainability, alongside the company's global/local approach to drive greater efficiencies and improved customer outcomes.

Today, Lenovo's global hybrid manufacturing network includes 30+ manufacturing sites spanning 10 markets in the 180 markets Lenovo does business in, including Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and the US. This ensures the supply chain remains resilient and can adapt to any disruption.

Lenovo's supply chain is one of the clearest examples of its global/local strategy and delivers not only operational efficiencies for the business but a definitive advantage to customers through a focus on manufacturing in Europe for Europe, the Americas for the Americas, and Asia for Asia. Bringing manufacturing closer to customers shortens the local supply chain, utilizes the local skilled labor force, and supports Lenovo's sustainability goals through more sustainable manufacturing methods. Building devices close to customers dramatically reduce the freight miles these products incur, providing more efficient and sustainable transportation options. As an example, since becoming operational in 2022 , Lenovo's European manufacturing facility in Hungary has shipped over 1.5 million workstations and servers to over 2,500 customers in 70 markets across EMEA.

Che Min (Jammi) Tu, Senior Vice President and Group Operations Officer, Lenovo, said,“Our supply chain has always been a towering strength for Lenovo and remains fundamental to our future success. Over the past few years, we've seen the topic of supply chains make headlines around the world when the flow of goods is impacted and the knock-on effect this has on a business and its reputation. What's clearer than ever today is that a company's supply chain is a competitive advantage and can no longer be considered a cost center. In fact, at Lenovo, we've successfully transitioned our global supply chain into a commercial center and profit pool. We are also pioneering Manufacturing as a Service, as well as developing and incubating new technologies and solutions within our manufacturing facilities and logistics services that we can offer our customers. For us, we're incredibly proud that we continue to be recognized as having one of the most exceptional supply chains in the world across all industries.”

Lenovo's commitment to delivering innovation, efficiency, and resilience to customers worldwide is underpinned by its resilient supply chain, ensuring cutting-edge products reach customers securely .

Lenovo's supply chain security approach is built on a foundation of prevention. Suppliers and components are vigorously vetted, with the company's security-by-design approach embedded into the product lifecycle. By taking a proactive stance against backdoors, tainted products, counterfeits, and hardware/software vulnerabilities, Lenovo safeguards its products and sets a high industry standard for supply chain security.

Doug Fisher, SVP and Chief Security Officer, Lenovo, said,“Lenovo is dedicated to driving supply chain security through leadership, so we remain in front of the supply chain evolution. Our goal is to ensure our products are safe, highly resilient, and trustworthy before entering our customers' environment. We attest to the integrity of each device right down to the lowest levels in the system.”

Lenovo also remains committed to ESG. It was in the first group of companies and the first PC and smartphone maker to have targets validated in alignment to Science Based Targets initiative's Net-Zero Standard. It continues to focus on future-proofing its operations by making the supply chain more robust, adaptable, and profitable and recently released Lenovo ESG Navigator , a digital solution for collecting and measuring ESG data points – like energy use - from factory sites in real time.

With the development of an AI-powered ESG assessment system such as Lenovo's Intelligence Sustainability Solutions Advisor (LISSA) , Lenovo is empowering customers with actionable sustainability insights from across the global supply chain to understand the estimated emissions impact across their IT lifecycle and make critical decisions to decrease emissions. Initially developed to support supply chain decision-making, LISSA has now been commercially deployed to support customers' IT sustainability goals.

As part of Lenovo's drive towards the circular economy, utilizing the supply chain for customers' after-sales support, where possible, returned components are repaired by engineers, quality-tested, and reused. To date, 4m+ components, including motherboards, processors, drives, memory, and more, have been diverted from landfills for reuse within the product lifecycle.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 ranking and methodology

The Supply Chain Top 25 ranking comprises two main components: business performance and opinion. Business performance in the form of public financial and ESG (environmental, social, governance) data provides a view into how companies have performed in the past three years, while the opinion component offers an eye to future potential and reflects leadership in the supply chain community. These two components are combined into a total composite score.

Gartner derives a list of companies from a combination of the Fortune Global 500 and the Forbes Global 2000. In an effort to maintain the list of companies evaluated at a manageable level, a general annual revenue threshold of $15 billion has been applied and companies without physical supply chains are excluded.

Read the full Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2024 Report here .

Gartner Press Release: Gartner Announces 20th Annual Rankings of the Global Supply Chain Top 25, May 22, 2024 .

Gartner Insights, The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2024, .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services.

