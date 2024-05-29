China's economic engagement with Africa reflects signs of recovery amid pandemic

(MENAFN) A comprehensive analysis indicates a resurgence in China's economic cooperation program, particularly with a focus on Africa, following a decline during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chinese leaders have emphasized their commitment to supporting Africa's development and fostering "win-win" cooperation, pointing to unprecedented two-way trade and substantial investments in new construction projects as evidence of their dedication to the continent's advancement.



However, the data reveals a more nuanced picture of the relationship, which remains predominantly centered on extractive activities and falls short of some of Beijing's ambitions under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), President Xi Jinping's flagship strategy aimed at building a global infrastructure network linking China with the rest of the world. While Chinese investments in Africa experienced a significant surge of approximately 114 percent last year, according to the Griffith Asia Institute at Griffith University in Australia, these investments primarily targeted minerals essential for the global energy transition and China's domestic economic revitalization efforts.



The dominance of minerals and oil in intra-regional trade underscores the extent to which the economic relationship between China and Africa is centered on resource extraction. Despite aspirations to diversify trade and increase imports of agricultural products and manufactured goods from Africa, the continent's trade deficit with China has expanded significantly.



Moreover, Chinese sovereign lending, traditionally a key source of infrastructure financing in Africa, has declined to its lowest levels in two decades. Similarly, public-private partnerships, advocated by China as the preferred investment vehicle, have not flourished as anticipated. Consequently, the relationship appears to be more skewed towards African raw material imports than China envisions or aspires to, leading some analysts to draw parallels with the economic dynamics of the colonial era between Europe and Africa, a comparison that China vehemently rejects.



In response to inquiries from Reuters, the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized Africa's autonomy in developing foreign relations and choosing its partners, rejecting any characterization of China's engagement as reminiscent of colonial exploitation. Despite these assertions, the evolving nature of China-Africa economic ties underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in the relationship, as both parties navigate competing interests and objectives.



