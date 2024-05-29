Three Rivers Health Center Grand Opening Celebration, Saturday, June 1, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Three Rivers Health Center Grand Opening Flyer

Three Rivers Health Center Logo.

Join CTCLUSI as they celebrate the opening of their new health clinic and pharmacy in Coos Bay, Oregon.

- Iliana Montiel, CTCLUSI Assistant Director of Health ServicesCOOS BAY, OR, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI) are thrilled to announce the grand opening celebration of the new Three Rivers Health Center at 150 S. Wall Street in Coos Bay, OR. This state-of-the-art facility will officially open its doors on Saturday, June 1, 2024, with a grand opening event from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM.The grand opening celebration will feature a variety of family-friendly activities and an opening ceremony followed by an official ribbon-cutting. This event marks a significant milestone in providing comprehensive healthcare services to CTCLUSI tribal members and the local community.EVENT DETAILS:. Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024. Time: 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM. Location: 150 S. Wall St., Coos Bay, OR 97420EVENT ACTIVITIES:10:30 AM TO 2:00 PM – Festival. Explore what services CTCLUSI and Three Rivers Health Center offer to our tribal members and non-tribal neighbors in the local community. Meet our friendly staff and learn more about the care we offer our patients. The first 200 attendees will take home a free Three Rivers Health Center t-shirt. Enroll as a new patient or transfer your prescriptions right on site11:00 AM – Ceremony. Welcome from CTCLUSI Chief Doug Barret, Council Chair Brad Kneaper, and CEO Lee Ann Wander. Enjoy a cultural performance by CTCLUSI tribal members. Get the first sneak peek inside Three Rivers Health Center11:30 AM – Ribbon Cutting. We'll officially cut the ribbon and open the doors to Three Rivers Health Center. Continue enjoying the festival activities!"We are excited to welcome the community to Three Rivers Health Center," said Iliana Montiel, CTCLUSI Assistant Director of Health Services. "This grand opening is more than a celebration; it's the beginning of a vibrant new chapter in healthcare for our community!"Learn more about the Grand Opening Celebration at: .Three Rivers Health Center is currently open to CTCLUSI tribal members and is scheduling appointments for the public beginning Monday, July 1, 2024. To learn more and enroll as a new patient, visit: .About Three Rivers Health CenterThree Rivers Health Center and Pharmacy opened May 2024 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI), they provide Multidimensional Care that addresses the diverse needs of the body, mind and spirit for CTCLUSI tribal members, members of all federally recognized tribes, as well as all non-tribal community members in SW Oregon. Services include Medical Primary Care, Behavioral Health, Pharmacy and Dental Care. Learn more at:About Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI):Headquartered in Coos Bay, Oregon with a five-county service area including Coos, Curry, Lincoln, Douglas and Lane Counties, The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians are one of the 9 Federally Recognized Tribes of Oregon. CTCLUSI is comprised of 3 Tribes (4 Bands): 2 bands of Coos Tribes: Hanis Coos, Miluk Coos; Lower Umpqua Tribe (Quuiich); and Siuslaw Tribe. Learn more about CTCLUSI at .

R.J. Benner, Community Information Manager

Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua & Siuslaw Indians

+1 541-435-7175

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Three Rivers Health Center Grand Opening Commercial