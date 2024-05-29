Mushroom Market Size (US$ 116.8 Billion), Price Trends, Industry Outlook & Share, And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Mushroom Market Report

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the global mushroom market forecast . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.

The global mushroom market size reached US$ 67.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 116.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2024-2032.

Mushroom Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the expanding culinary applications. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly recognizing mushrooms for their rich nutritional profile, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and immune-boosting properties, which enhances their appeal as a superfood. The growing popularity of plant-based diets and vegetarianism further boosts demand, as mushrooms serve as a versatile and meat-alternative ingredient due to their umami flavor and meaty texture. The trend towards organic and sustainable farming practices also propels the market, with consumers preferring organically grown mushrooms free from pesticides and synthetic fertilizers.

Moreover, innovations in mushroom cultivation techniques, such as indoor farming and vertical farming, improve yield and product quality, meeting the rising demand efficiently. In the food industry, mushrooms are increasingly incorporated into a wide range of products, from fresh and dried mushrooms to processed foods like soups, sauces, and snacks, broadening their market scope. Additionally, the medicinal properties of certain mushroom varieties, such as reishi, shiitake, and lion's mane, drive their use in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements.

Global Mushroom Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

The mushroom market presents a broad scope and a favorable outlook, driven by several key factors contributing to its sustained expansion and diversification. Mushrooms are recognized for their nutritional value, offering essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. As consumer awareness regarding health and wellness continues to rise, mushrooms are increasingly perceived as a functional food, aligning with the growing demand for natural, nutrient-rich ingredients. Moreover, mushrooms are versatile ingredients that find applications across various culinary traditions and dietary preferences.

From gourmet cuisines to plant-based diets, mushrooms serve as a flavorful and nutritious option, catering to diverse consumer tastes. The market analysis also underscores the significant role of technological advancements and innovation in shaping the mushroom market. Advancements in cultivation techniques, such as indoor farming and vertical farming, optimize production efficiency, yield consistency, and quality control. Additionally, research and development efforts focus on breeding new mushroom varieties with enhanced flavor profiles, nutritional content, and disease resistance, further expanding market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

.Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

.Bonduelle Fresh Europe

.Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

.Monaghan Mushrooms Inc.

.Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

.OKECHAMP S.A.

.Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.

.The Mushroom Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Mushroom Type:

.Button Mushroom

.Shiitake Mushroom

.Oyster Mushroom

.Others

Breakup by Form:

.Fresh Mushroom

.Canned Mushroom

.Dried Mushroom

.Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Grocery Stores

.Online Stores

.Others

Breakup by End-Use:

.Food Processing Industry

.Food Service Sector

.Direct Consumption

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

