Apple witnesses robust recovery in Chinese smartphone market

(MENAFN) Recent data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) indicates a remarkable 52 percent year-on-year increase in Apple's smartphone shipments in China during April, signaling a continued recovery for the American tech giant in one of its key markets. While the CAICT report did not explicitly mention Apple, the company's dominant position in the foreign phone segment of China's smartphone market strongly suggests its substantial contribution to the surge in shipments.



The surge in shipments comes after a period of subdued performance earlier in the year, as Apple faced stiff competition from local rivals like Huawei in the world's largest smartphone market. In March, Apple witnessed a notable 12 percent increase in shipments, marking a significant turnaround from the preceding two months when sales plummeted by 37 percent.



Apple's resurgence in the Chinese market can be attributed in part to its aggressive discounting strategies. The company launched a robust discount campaign on the official Tmall website in China, offering discounts of up to 2,300 yuan (USD318) on select iPhone models. This significant price reduction, double the size of discounts offered in February, is aimed at bolstering sales and attracting consumers amidst intense competition.



The timing of Apple's discount campaign coincides with Huawei's recent introduction of its new series of high-end smartphones, including the Pura 70, launched last month following the Mate 60's debut in August. By offering substantial discounts and incentives, Apple aims to maintain its competitive edge in the Chinese market and sustain its momentum in the months ahead.

