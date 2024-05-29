‘Setting The Trend In Sustainability’: Branicks Group AG Publishes Sustainability Report 2023 And Continues To Push ESG Leadership Claim

EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): ESG/Real Estate

Sustainability at Branicks: Successful. Systematic. Credible

New renewables asset class as a further driver of returns and value

Dynamic increase in the green building rate to over 43% Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in own portfolio by 36% since 2018

Frankfurt, 29 May 2024 - Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, today published its sustainability report for the year 2023. In the report entitled 'Setting the course for sustainability', Branicks continues to focus its corporate strategy on ESG and documents the progress made in achieving the ESG targets set for the reporting year. Branicks was once again able to dynamically increase the green building ratio in its own portfolio to 43.6%. The original target of 20% by the end of 2023 had already been exceeded in the previous year. In the reporting year, Branicks came within a few percentage points of its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions per m2 in the Commercial Portfolio by 40% by 2030 compared to the base year of 2018, at 36%. The company was able to increase the proportion of women in the extended management team to 37.5% (+6.5 percentage points) in the reporting year. In the area of governance, Branicks significantly expanded the training measures for the company's employees (+78.5%). All developments were confirmed by the first full audit of the sustainability report by an independent auditing company, which further emphasises the value and authenticity of the company's commitment to sustainability. Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG: 'In our industry, we are a driving force, trendsetter and innovative idea driver for ESG and sustainability. For us, sustainability is an essential part of our DNA, our success and our understanding of living responsibility for the future.' The alignment of corporate activities with ESG criteria has been part of Branicks' strategic approach for more than ten years and is increasingly moving to the centre of the corporate strategy. In the current financial year and the coming years, the Branicks Group will continue to systematically drive forward its transformation into a profitable, ESG-focussed and value-creating asset expert. Branicks recently launched the expansion of its business model to include the renewable energy asset class. On the one hand, this includes the further expansion of the green building quota as the equivalent of ecological assets. Secondly, a partnership with Encavis Asset Management AG was established in the Institutional Business segment and the renewable fund 'Branicks Renewable Energy Fund S.C.S. SICAV-RAIF' was launched as the first operational step. This is an Article 9 Impact Fund - classified as an ecological, economic and social contribution to achieving the European climate targets with a targeted average return of 8% p.a. and a planned volume of EUR 300 million.

In the reporting year, Branicks once again achieved top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded prestigious ESG certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. The sustainability report was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Standards) and can be downloaded at:

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 13.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned ESG certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

