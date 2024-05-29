EQS-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG

Homann Holzwerkstoffe publishes third Sustainability Report

29.05.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Sustainability goal achieved regarding employee training

EU EcoReFibre research project on the use of recycled wood in the fibreboard industry yields first results

Investments in new plant and machinery to reduce emissions Preparations for CSRD reporting obligations as of 2025 initiated Munich, 29 th of May 2024 – Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, a leading European supplier of thin, highly refined fibreboards for the furniture, door and coating industries, today published its third Sustainability Report in accordance with the GRI standards and in consideration of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the 2023 financial year. Focusing on the sustainability goals defined in the sustainability strategy adopted in 2021, the Group was able to make significant progress and achieve results in the financial year 2023 in all three fields of action (“We cultivate our relationships”,“We rise to the challenges” and“We deliver performance”). “Our highly committed employees are crucial for the success and the sustainability endeavours of our Group,” says Fritz Homann, Managing Partner of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH.“It's important to us to develop existing employees as well as the training of new ones. I am therefore particularly pleased that we achieved our goal of increasing the proportion of trainees and apprentices to 5% by 2026, already in 2023. This is a good basis for driving the Group's sustainable development forward, together with our employees in the coming years.” In order to produce HDF and MDF boards in a sustainable way, the Group sources sawmill waste and thinned wood from sustainably managed forests. To promote the recycling of wood, Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group has participated in the EU's EcoReFibre research project since 2022, which has now produced initial results for the production of boards at pilot plant level. In addition to wood, the Group is also committed to the sustainable replacement of other raw materials used and achieved a first sub-target in 2023, whereas a 5% 'better carbon' share was achieved in paint adhesives across all sites. 2023 saw the Group continue investing in the reduction of emissions and pushing ahead with the automation of its production sites and the replacement of old plant and machinery. The company also carried out important planning work to accelerate the reduction of emissions in the coming years. At the Krosno site, for example, the Group is building its own water treatment plant, which is scheduled to go into operation in 2024. Besides reducing groundwater extraction and using rainwater, the plant will also help save carbon emissions by reducing transport and disposal effort. In parallel with its sustainability strategy efforts, the company is also preparing for the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, according to which it will report on the 2025 financial year for the first time in 2026. The Sustainability Report 2023 is available for download at . Please note that the Sustainability Report 2023 is currently only available in German. An English version will be published shortly.



About Homann Holzwerkstoffe Headquartered in Munich, Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH is a leading supplier of thin, highly refined medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, doors and coatings industries, with a main focus on the European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital market since 2012. Its 2021/2026 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19; WKN: A3H2V1) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Sign up for our investor mailing list at:

