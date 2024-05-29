Blue Elephant Energy Gmbh Expands Its Solar Park Portfolio In Spain By 12 Mwp

Issuer: Blue Elephant Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

29.05.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg-based solar and wind farm operator Blue Elephant Energy GmbH (BEE) has acquired a PV park with a nominal capacity of 11.7 MWp from the German project developer and long-standing partner F&S solar concept in August 2023. The plant will be built by GOLDBECK SOLAR, a leading provider of turnkey construction of industrial, commercial and large-scale photovoltaic plants.

The park near the municipality of Binissalem on Mallorca has been under construction since mid-December. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned within the third quarter of 2024. Once completed, it is expected to generate around 18,000 MWh of environmentally friendly electricity per year, supplying more than 7,200 households in the region with green energy. This will save around 6,000 tonnes of CO2 per year in the future and further advance the energy transition on Mallorca.

"With its 300 days of sunshine a year, Mallorca is predestined for solar power. Our 12 MWp PV system will make a small contribution to further reducing the island's dependence on fossil fuels," confirms Tim Kallas, Chief Investment Officer of Blue Elephant Energy GmbH. "Together with our experienced partners F&S solar concept and GOLDBECK SOLAR, we are expanding our Iberian portfolio to 262 MW with this project."

Georg Schmiedel, Managing Director of F&S solar concept GmbH, summarises: "Due to its island location, Mallorca faces particular challenges in the energy transition, which we were able to overcome for the project in close coordination with local authorities and community representatives. We are delighted that with the development of the Binissalem solar park, we are not only adding another successful chapter to our long-standing collaboration with Blue Elephant, but also making a sustainable contribution to the local energy transition."



About Blue Elephant Energy GmbH

Blue Elephant Energy GmbH develops, acquires and operates solar parks and wind farms in nine countries with a focus on Western and Central Europe. Since its foundation in 2016, a renewable energy portfolio of currently 1,642 MW has been built up, part of which is currently under construction. BEE's renewable energy plants contribute to a sustainable energy supply: By the end of 2023, BEE has saved 3,016,777 tonnes of CO2 and supplied 2,358,050 households with clean energy. As part of its ESG strategy, BEE contributes directly to social projects at local level. BEE has secured around 3,500 MW of additional solar park capacity through its own development activities and (co-)development agreements with a limited number of developers.



F&S solar concept GmbH

Headquartered in Euskirchen, Germany, F&S solar concept GmbH has been developing solar systems worldwide since 2005 and has set itself the task of actively driving forward the energy transition. In doing so, it pursues future-orientated approaches and wants to plan projects with solutions such as biodiversity concepts, green hydrogen and other possibilities. Its core expertise lies in the development and planning of large ground-mounted PV systems. F&S solar concept GmbH guarantees reliable and transparent processing, from land acquisition to project planning and handling of all planning approval procedures through to financing and implementation.



About the GOLDBECK SOLAR Group

GOLDBECK SOLAR's vision is to develop solutions that protect the climate and are in harmony with nature, thus ensuring the basis for a healthy, vibrant, and sustainable planet. Founded in 2001, the company is part of the GOLDBECK SOLAR Group and a leading global provider of EPC and O&M services. Founded in 2018, the group of companies specializes in the turnkey construction of large photovoltaic power plants for open spaces or industrial and commercial roofs. The range of services covers the entire value chain of a solar project, from project development and financing to the construction and integration of storage technologies, technical operation and asset management of the plants and the direct sale of clean energy. Today, the GOLDBECK SOLAR Group employs over 550 people in 12 countries and has built 2.5 GW of solar power plants in 20 countries. The company is constantly growing and promotes an inspiring and diverse work culture.





Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Blue Elephant Energy GmbH Jungfernstieg 51 20354 Hamburg Germany Internet: EQS News ID: 1913073



End of News EQS News Service