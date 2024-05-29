Konecta Earns The Best Place To Work Certification In Albania For 2024 For The 5Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



TIRANE, ALBANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2024 - Konecta Albania, an affiliate of the leading global service provider in Customer Interaction and Process Management, has been officially recognized as one of the best places to work in Albania for 2024, for the 5th consecutive year. The company certification was based on the assessment results in which 84% of employees called Konecta a great place to work, compared to a local benchmark of 71% for a typical BPO organization in Albania. This achievement demonstrates the company's dedication to creating excellent working conditions and shows their commitment to being attentive and supportive to all employees.

In a statement from Marco Besso, Business Unit Director & Country Manager of Konecta Albania: "A significant milestone in our journey is the current expansion of our operations in Albania, which enables us to create more job opportunities and enhance our service offerings."

Armira Hoxha, Operations Director Konecta Albania commented: "Being named the BEST PLACE TO WORK for five years running is a true reflection of the positive environment and strong team spirit we've cultivated at Konecta Albania. This certification is a celebration of our team's hard work, dedication, and the vibrant workplace culture we've built together. We are honored by this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in all we do."

The Best Places to Work certification is a prestigious accolade awarded to organizations that demonstrate exceptional workplace culture and employee satisfaction. This certification is based on comprehensive surveys and feedback from employees, assessing various aspects such as leadership, compensation, benefits, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional growth. Achieving the certification not only boosts a company's reputation but also helps attract top talent, retain valuable employees, and foster a positive and productive work environment. It reflects a commitment to creating a supportive and engaging workplace where employees can thrive and succeed.

