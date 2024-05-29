The "Art of European Pork" Campaign Returns for its Second Year, Showcasing Belgian Pork Excellence

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India The Belgian Meat Office is pleased to announce the return of its " The Art of

Belgium, a global leader in pork production with a rich culinary heritage, launches the second year of

its " The Art of European Pork " campaign in India. This initiative highlights the expertise, traceability,

food safety, and service levels of Belgian pork exporters, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship

behind its exceptional quality and taste.





Key attributes of Belgian pork :

1. Producers' Know-how : Belgian pork producers leverage centuries of knowledge and

traditional practices, ensuring consistently high-quality, tender, and flavorful meat.

2. Traceability : Unparalleled traceability lets consumers follow their Belgian pork from farm

to fork. Meticulous records guarantee transparency and accountability during every procedure of

the way.

3. Food Safety : Belgian pork prioritizes safety, meeting the highest food safety standards

through strict regulations, advanced testing, and regular inspections. These procedures guarantee

that Belgian pork reaches the market with the utmost quality and safety.

4. Service Levels : Belgian pork suppliers go beyond exceptional products, offering

personalized assistance, prompt delivery, and customized orders for complete customer

satisfaction.





The " Art of European Pork " is an effort by the Belgian Meat Office to promote Belgian Pork

and strengthen the trade relationship between India and EU nations. This campaign is an

opportunity for retailers, distributors, and culinary professionals in India to expand their knowledge

and offerings in the world of Belgian Pork.



Art of Pork Came to Life at FHA Singapore



As part of the campaign, Belgian pork exporters participated in the Food & Hotel Asia (FHA)

exhibition in Singapore, that took place from 23rd to 26th April 2024. FHA is Asia's largest

international food and hospitality trade event, attracting leading manufacturers, emerging brands,

and over 50,000 trade professionals from over 95 countries and regions in 2023.



Food industry and hospitality professionals were invited to visit“ The Art of European Pork ” booth during FHA to explore the meticulous craftsmanship behind European pork production, and to

experience the exceptional quality and service levels firsthand.



This participation in FHA was a key component of the 'The Art of European Pork' campaign, which

aims to raise awareness of the high standards and qualities of Belgian pork in the South Asian

market. By showcasing their products at FHA, Belgian pork suppliers aimed to generate interest and

establish new partnerships in the region.





About "The Art of European Pork by the Belgian meat suppliers" Campaign

" The Art of European Pork " is a campaign launched by the Belgian Meat Office to raise awareness

about the exceptional quality of Belgian pork, focusing on producers' know-how, traceability, food

safety, and service levels. The campaign includes a series of events, digital and social media

promotions, and aims to foster partnerships between Belgian pork suppliers and Indian

stakeholders.





About Certified European pork

Transparent Quality



Certified European pork's transparent quality consists of two things. Firstly,100% traceability. As a

result of careful logging, you can trace the product back to any point in the supply chain, from the

pig's feed to meat processing. Secondly, European pork meets the highest standards. This way, you

will always be assured of our pork's safety and quality. Belgian pork is renowned for its exceptional

quality, tender texture, and exquisite taste. Produced with expertise, ensuring traceability, and

adhering to stringent food safety standards, Belgian pork has earned a reputation for excellence

within the global market.





Minimum risk for maximum food safety and quality



We subject our process to extensive internal and external audits, carried out by independent

bodies. Providing the opportunity to carefully assess any possible risk and take action when

necessary.



For more information about " The Art of European Pork by Belgian meat suppliers " campaign, please visit .