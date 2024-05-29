Emergency teams respond to military fighter jet crash in New Mexico

(MENAFN) Emergency teams swiftly responded to a military fighter jet crash near the Albuquerque International Sunport, New Mexico's main international airport, officials confirmed on Wednesday.



The crash resulted in serious injuries to the pilot, who was promptly located and transported for medical treatment as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, reported Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR). A local media outlet reported that the pilot, who ejected before impact, is currently recovering at UNM Hospital.



The incident occurred just before 2 PM on Tuesday, with the fighter jet crashing and erupting into flames. Both Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County firefighters were deployed to combat the fire, requiring assistance from Kirtland Air Force Base due to the magnitude of the jet fuel fire.



AFR's Lt. Jason Fejer emphasized the challenge of combating such fires, stating that their firefighting equipment was insufficient against the scale of the blaze. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, as authorities work to ascertain the details surrounding the incident.



While footage from the crash site appears to show a military fighter aircraft, the specific model of the plane has not been officially confirmed. According to reports from the news outlet, Lockheed Martin confirmed that the crashed aircraft was an F-35B, which went down off the airfield on the south side of the airport following a refueling stop at Kirtland Air Force Base.

