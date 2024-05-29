Macron advocates for European protectionism, budget expand to face global competition

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking from Germany on Monday, emphasized the necessity for Europe to adopt a more assertive stance in trade affairs, urging the establishment of a "European preference" in select sectors. He highlighted the need to move away from naivety and bolster protection measures to safeguard European interests, particularly in the face of competition from major players like China and the United States. Macron delivered his remarks during a speech in Dresden, a city synonymous with free trade, underscoring Europe's unique position as a region that opens up to the world without prioritizing its own economic interests.



Advocating for a comprehensive review of trade regulations, Macron outlined a vision for a European strategy aimed at fostering a preference for European goods and services, particularly in defense and space industries. He called for the development of a European procurement strategy and the establishment of trade rules that ensure fair competition, signaling a departure from the laissez-faire approach that has characterized European trade policies in the past.



Macron's proposals, delivered during the second day of his state visit to Germany, were framed as essential for protecting Europe's future industries and enhancing its competitiveness on the global stage. However, the French President's protectionist agenda has raised concerns among some European partners, who fear the potential escalation of trade conflicts.



Central to Macron's vision is a call for a significant increase in the European Union's budget, aimed at narrowing the gap with economic powerhouses like the United States and China. He proposed doubling the EU budget either through direct expansion or through innovative financing mechanisms, such as joint borrowing strategies, with the ultimate goal of bolstering the EU's capacity for investment.



Macron's bold proposals underscore a shifting paradigm in European economic policy, as leaders grapple with the imperative to assert European interests in an increasingly competitive global landscape. However, the feasibility and implications of such measures remain subjects of debate among EU member states.

