28 Killed As Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Balochistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): At least 28 people were killed and 20 more wounded on Wednesday when a bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The accident occurred when a tyre burst, sending the the ill-fated vehicle plunging into the ravine in Washuk area, security officials at the scene said.

They added women and children were also among the fatalities. With some of the injured in critical condition, the death toll could soar.

The bus met the accident on its way from Turbat to Quetta. Rescuers reached the site as soon as they received news of the accident.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

mud

Views: 5