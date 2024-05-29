Opinion Israel's Gaza Blame Game: Egypt Scapegoated For Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Amidst the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Israel's attempts to deflect responsibility onto Egypt for the dire situation demand scrutiny. The recent accusations, blaming Egypt for the closure of crossings and the obstruction of aid delivery, are not only misleading but also raise serious concerns about Israel's own actions and obligations.

Israel's policies, orchestrated by leaders like Benjamin Netanyahu, have historically fostered division between Gaza and the West Bank, aiming to weaken Palestinian statehood aspirations. By indirectly engaging with Hamas, Israel inadvertently empowered the group, enabling its control over Gaza. This tactical manoeuvring, while potentially serving short-term interests, has ultimately exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and hindered long-term stability.

Disturbingly, some Israeli figures have viewed Hamas as a strategic asset, prioritising short-term political gains over long-term stability. This cynical calculus has contributed to the current crisis and the immense suffering of Gazans.

The recent Israeli airstrike on a designated safe zone in Rafah, resulting in the tragic deaths of 45 civilians, highlights the devastating consequences of Israel's actions. This massacre, coupled with the closure of vital crossings like Rafah and Kerem Shalom, has further intensified the suffering of Gazans who are already facing dire conditions.

Israel's assertion that the key to resolving Gaza's plight lies solely with Egypt is disingenuous. As an occupying force, Israel bears direct responsibility for the well-being of the Palestinian population. The closure of crossings under Israeli control effectively seals Gaza off from the outside world, impeding the flow of essential aid and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The consequences of these closures are alarming.

Palestinians in Gaza are grappling with starvation, displacement, and a lack of basic necessities. The situation is so dire that concerns have been raised about potential violations of the Genocide Convention.

As the international community grapples with this complex issue, it is crucial to reject narratives that absolve Israel of its responsibilities. Blaming Egypt for Gaza's plight serves only as a dangerous distraction, further prolonging the suffering of innocent civilians.

The closure of Rafah and Kerem Shalom impedes the flow of essential aid and exacerbates the suffering of Gazans. The situation is urgent, with Palestinians facing unimaginable hardships. It is time for Israel to acknowledge its role in this crisis and take immediate steps to address the root causes of the conflict.

Instead of pointing fingers at Egypt, Israel must take concrete action to alleviate the suffering of Gazans. This includes halting offensive, reopening crossings, facilitating aid delivery, and working towards a just and sustainable solution that respects the rights and dignity of all involved.

Moreover, Israel must drop schemes to displace Gaza residents to Sinai, which was clear in recent statements by Israeli officials blaming Egypt for not allowing Gaza residents to enter Sinai. Egypt will not allow Israeli ambitions in the Palestinian territories to be realised at its expense.

Mohamed Samir Khedr is a journalist, and political analyst specialising in geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, Africa, and the Eastern Mediterranean. Currently, he serves as the Executive Editor of the Daily News Egypt.



