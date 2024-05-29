KOICA Fosters Tourism Collaboration With Egyptian Universities, Organisations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) held a workshop in Cairo on May 23 to bolster collaboration with Egyptian universities and organisations involved in tourism development. The workshop, titled“2024 KOICA WFK (World Friends Korea) Program Partner Organization,” gathered representatives from the Higher Institute for Tourism and Hotels-Luxor (EGOTH), Suez Canal University, Helwan University, University of Sadat City, Bibliotheca Alexandria, and KOICA officials and volunteers.

The workshop aimed to facilitate the deployment of Korean language instruction volunteers to these institutions, providing students and communities with opportunities to learn the Korean language and culture, thus enhancing their skills in the tourism sector. The event featured presentations on the KOICA WFK volunteer program, the deployment process, and the necessary documentation and procedures.

KOICA volunteers currently teaching Korean at EGOTH and Misr Public Library in Luxor shared their experiences and achievements, providing insights for participants.

Dr. Salma Yousry, the Minister of Higher Education's Advisor, expressed appreciation for KOICA's partnership and emphasised the importance of adhering to procedures for effective cooperation, particularly in the tourism sector.

Dr. Saleh Mohamed Abdel Moaty, Dean of EGOTH, praised the contributions of a KOICA volunteer, Mr. Park, and expressed interest in further collaboration.

Ms. Jin-young Kim, Country Director of the KOICA Egypt Office, thanked the participants and reaffirmed KOICA's commitment to expanding partnerships in Egypt. She anticipated the active engagement of Korean volunteers with Egyptian youth to contribute to the development of the tourism sector.

The workshop signifies a step towards closer cooperation between Korea and Egypt in tourism education and volunteer exchange. It highlights the potential impact of international collaboration on educational and industry development.

KOICA, a Korean government agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, implements grant aid programs to combat poverty and support sustainable socio-economic growth in developing countries. Established in 1998, the KOICA Egypt Office focuses on technical education for youth, digitalization of government services, gender-based violence prevention, women's empowerment, and support for vulnerable groups.



