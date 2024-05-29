General declares NATO exercising for nuclear attack on Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with RIA Novosti, Vladimir Kulishov, the first deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and head of the country’s Border Guard Service, has expressed concerns over NATO's purported readiness for potential nuclear strikes against Russia. Kulishov highlighted escalating NATO intelligence operations near Russia's borders and intensified military training exercises, which reportedly include scenarios involving nuclear attacks on Russian territory.



Kulishov's remarks underscore Moscow's apprehensions regarding NATO's military activities and its nuclear sharing arrangements with non-nuclear member states. Of particular concern to Russian officials is the involvement of non-host nations in training exercises related to the deployment of nuclear weapons, as it raises questions about the alliance's intentions and potential security implications for Russia.



The criticism directed at NATO's nuclear sharing scheme reflects broader tensions between Russia and the Western military alliance. Russian officials have previously voiced objections to what they perceive as NATO's encroachment on their country's security interests, especially amid the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, including the conflict in Ukraine.



The interview with Kulishov comes against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions and heightened rhetoric between Russia and NATO member states. As both sides engage in military posturing and strategic maneuvers, the prospect of nuclear escalation remains a significant concern, underscoring the need for diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and promote stability in the region.

MENAFN29052024000045015687ID1108269139