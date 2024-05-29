Washington claims G7 cannot consent confiscating Russian funds

(MENAFN) Amid ongoing discussions within the Group of Seven (G7), discord has emerged regarding the proposal to confiscate frozen Russian sovereign funds and redirect them to Ukraine, highlighting differing perspectives among member states. The United States, advocating for the confiscation as a means to bolster support for Ukraine, faces resistance from some G7 partners who view such action as a "red line," according to statements by Daleep Singh, the White House official responsible for sanctions against Russia.



Singh addressed the issue during an event hosted by the Brookings Institution think tank, underscoring the divergence of views within the G7 regarding the confiscation of Russian assets. While the UNITED STATES sees seizing the principal as the most efficient course of action, opposition from certain G7 members has prevented consensus on the matter.



The proposal to confiscate frozen Russian assets stems from efforts by Washington and its allies to exert pressure on Moscow following the imposition of sanctions in February 2022. With approximately USD300 billion in Russian assets frozen, the UNITED STATES Congress recently granted President Joe Biden authority to seize these funds. However, resistance from within the G7, which includes Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, has hindered the implementation of this measure.



One of the primary concerns among G7 members revolves around the potential repercussions of seizing Russian funds, particularly for the European Union, which holds over 80 percent of the frozen assets. Fear of retaliation from Moscow has led to hesitance among EUROPEAN UNION members, as exposing the European Union's financial institutions to such risks could have significant consequences.



Despite arguments in favor of confiscation, including assertions by Singh that seizing the interest on the frozen funds aligns with the risk already undertaken by the G7, consensus the matter remains elusive. Singh's remarks underscore the complexities and divergent interests at play within the G7, highlighting the challenges of coordinating unified action in response to the ongoing crisis involving Russia and Ukraine.

