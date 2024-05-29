Vatican announces apology by Pope over ‘faggotry’ comment

(MENAFN) In response to widespread criticism, the Vatican has formally apologized for a remark attributed to Pope Francis regarding the presence of gay men in Catholic seminaries. Reports emerged from a closed-door conference with Italian bishops indicating that the pontiff expressed concerns about an alleged excess of "frociaggine" (Italian slang for "faggotry") within seminaries.



Papal spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement on behalf of the Holy See, clarifying that Pope Francis never intended to offend or express homophobic sentiments. Bruni extended apologies to anyone who may have been offended by the reported use of the term, emphasizing the pope's commitment to inclusivity within the Church.



The statement highlighted Pope Francis's consistent message of openness and acceptance, affirming that there is "room for everyone in the Church." Despite the controversy, the pope's stance on welcoming individuals from all walks of life remains unwavering.



While some reports suggested that the pope used the term "jokingly," unnamed Italian bishops cited in outlets like La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera defended the Vatican's prohibition on gay individuals entering the priesthood. The incident sheds light on ongoing debates within the Catholic Church regarding LGBTQ+ inclusion and the interpretation of doctrine.



Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, Pope Francis is noted for his informal style of communication when speaking Italian, often employing slang and humor. The use of colloquial language by the 87-year-old pontiff has occasionally sparked controversy, highlighting the complexities of language and cultural nuances in the Church's dialogue on sensitive issues.



The Vatican's apology underscores the importance of respectful discourse and sensitivity towards marginalized communities within the Church. As debates continue surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion, Pope Francis's message of compassion and acceptance remains central to the Catholic Church's mission of embracing all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or identity.

