2X Ether ETF Targets June 4 Launch (Ticker: ETHU)

Volatility Shares

2x Ether ETF (Ticker: ETHU) seeks to be first leveraged Ether ETF in the US

2x Ether ETF (BATS:ETHU)

- Stuart Barton, CIO of Volatility Shares BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Volatility Shares announces plans to make the 2x Ether ETF (Ticker: ETHU ) available for trading on June 4, 2024. ETHU seeks to be the first ETF to offer leveraged Ethereum exposure in the US.“Volatility Shares successfully launched the first 2x Bitcoin-linked ETF (Ticker: BITX) in July 2023 and believes ETHU is the next logical step to expand investor access to crypto-linked ETFs traded on a regulated US exchange” said Stuart Barton, CIO of Volatility Shares.Volatility Shares is a leader in the development of innovative ETFs, including ETFs with leveraged VIX and crypto exposure. BITX has attracted more than $1.5bn in assets under management as of April 12, 2024.For more information, visit the Volatility Shares website here: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">.DisclosureAn investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. A preliminary prospectus which contains this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 866-261-0273. Read it carefully before investing.Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The Fund invests in Ether Futures Contracts and not in Ether directly. Ether Futures Contracts are relatively new investments.They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You may lose the full value of your investment within a single day. If you are not prepared to accept significant and unexpected changes in the value of the Fund and the possibility that you could lose your entire investment in the Fund you should not invest in the Fund.Daily rebalancing and the compounding of returns over time means that the returns of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period. This will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from twice the return of Ether for the same period. The Fund will lose money if Ether's performance is flat over time. The Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of Ether, because of rebalancing of the Ether Futures Contract, Ether's volatility, compounding of returns and other factors.Derivatives Risk. In addition to Ether Futures Contracts, the Fund may obtain exposure through the following other derivatives: options on Other Investment Companies and swap agreement transactions that reference Other Investment Companies, Ether, Ether Futures Contracts, or Ether-related indexes.Liquidity Risk. The market for the Ether Futures Contracts is still developing and may be subject to periods of illiquidity. During such times it may be difficult or impossible to buy or sell a position at the desired price.Leverage Risk. The Fund seeks to achieve and maintain the exposure to the price of Ether by using leverage inherent in futures contracts. Therefore, the Fund is subject to leverage risk.Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as“non-diversified” under the 1940 Act. As a result, the Fund is only limited as to the percentage of its assets which may be invested in the securities of any one issuer by the diversification requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund's market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact maybe positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period affected.Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor of the 2x Ether ETF.

