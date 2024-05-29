Crossword Cybersecurity Plc Signs Partnership With Boost To Provide Leading Cybersecurity Solutions To Global Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stuart Jubb, Group Managing Director of CrosswordLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, "Crossword", the "Company" or the "Group"), the cybersecurity solutions company focused on cyber strategy has signed a partnership agreement with Boost , the key operations and logistics partner across Croatia, servicing multiple international markets.Through this partnership, Boost will distribute Crossword's full suite of cybersecurity products across Europe. Boost will support Crossword, by providing clients with its ISO audit accreditation support services, enabling them to receive ISO certification and maintain compliance with standards.Crossword Cybersecurity's TrillionTM and Rizikon platforms, and Nightingale Security Monitoring will become available through the distributor's extensive community of small and medium-sized businesses across Europe. Boost and Crossword will additionally be working in collaboration with ongoing onboarding and support services, providing the specialist advisory required across the UK and Europe.TrillionTM is a Threat Intelligence platform that continuously tracks, correlates and analyses billions of stolen user credentials, and hunts for digital indicators that could be relevant to an organisation's security defences. The platform provides the ideal solution for businesses looking to protect end user data at scale through the Breached Credentials and HarVista products.Rizikon is a Supplier Assurance platform which enables organisations to capture the information from third parties required to identify, quantify, and mitigate supply chain cyber risks, while ensuring compliance.Nightingale Security Monitoring is a service run through Crossword's security operations centre (SOC) and provides monitoring and analysis of an organisation's security posture on an ongoing basis, identifying any potential threats in real-time.Stuart Jubb, Group Managing Director of Crossword, said:“Crossword is very pleased to have finalised this agreement with Boost. We're looking forward to amplifying the reach and exposure of Trillion through the partner's vast network, enabling partners of all sizes to help their clients protect themselves against threats."The full suite of cybersecurity products from Crossword are available from Boost now and more information can be found at .- Ends -ContactsCrossword Cybersecurity plc - Tel: +44 (0) 333 090 2587Email: ...Tom Ilube, Chief Executive OfficerMary Dowd, Chief Financial OfficerGrant Thornton (Nominated Adviser) - Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100Colin Aaronson / Jamie Barklem / Ciara DonnellyHybridan LLP (Broker) - Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341Claire Louise NoyceAbout Crossword Cybersecurity plcCrossword offers a range of cyber security solutions to help companies understand and reduce cyber security risk. We do this through a combination of people and technology, in the form of SaaS and software products, consulting, and managed services. Crossword's areas of emphasis are cyber security strategy and risk, supply chain cyber, threat detection and response, and digital identity and the aim is to build up a portfolio of cyber security products and services with recurring revenue models in these four areas. We work closely with UK universities and our products and services are often powered by academic research-driven insights. In the area of cybersecurity strategy and risk our consulting services include cyber maturity assessments, industry certifications, and virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) managed services.Crossword's end-to-end supply chain cyber standard operating model (SCC SOM) is supported by our best-selling SaaS platform, Rizikon Assurance, along with cost-effective cyber audits, security testing services and complete managed services for supply chain cyber risk management. Threat detection and response services include our Nightingale AI-based network monitoring, our Trillion and Arc breached credentials tracking platforms, and incident response. Crossword's work in digital identity is based on the World Wide Web Consortium W3C verifiable credentials standard and our current solution, Identiproof, enables secure digital verification of individuals to prevent fraud.Crossword serves medium and large clients including FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and S&P listed companies in various sectors, such as defence, insurance, investment and retail banks, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing and has offices in the UK, Poland and Oman. Crossword is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.Visit Crossword at

