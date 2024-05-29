(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

King Salman Center for Disability Research Teams Up with SciScore and ScienceOpen to Elevate Scientific Rigor in The Journal of Disability Research

- Badr AlHajhouj, King Salman Center for Disability Research BERLIN, GERMANY, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Journal of Disability Research (JDR), a new open access journal published by the King Salman Center for Disability Research on the ScienceOpen platform, proudly announces a collaboration with SciScore to further raise the scientific rigor of the journal. ScienceOpen will integrate SciScore's advanced scientific rigor and reproducibility checks into the manuscript submission workflow, marking a pivotal step towards enhancing the quality and integrity of published research in disability studies.King Salman Center for Disability Research is where Science Benefits PeopleThe open access Journal of Disability Research was founded by the King Salman Centre for Disability Research to foster innovation and promote best practices in disability research and care. The journal publishes original research articles, reviews, and case studies that contribute to understanding and improving the lives of individuals with disabilities.The journal is hosted within the innovative ScienceOpen discovery environment of over 90+ million article records. ScienceOpen provides a full publishing service from manuscript submission to peer review management and XML production services. To take advantage of new AI tools to analyze and further increase the reproducibility of disability research, ScienceOpen has worked to add a scientific rigor check powered by SciScore to the journal's workflow.SciScore, a product of SciCrunch, is a pioneering tool that automatically evaluates manuscripts for key indicators of scientific rigor, such as sample size calculation, blinding, randomization procedures, comprehensive data reporting, cell line authentication or validation, and verifies the identity of the antibodies used, among other areas. By integrating SciScore into the ScienceOpen platform, JDR ensures that all submitted research undergoes a rigorous assessment process, thereby promoting transparency and reliability in scientific publications.This collaboration with SciScore and ScienceOpen represents a major advancement in our commitment to publishing high-quality, reliable research. By leveraging SciScore's rigorous evaluation tools, we can ensure that our publications meet the highest standards of scientific excellence, ultimately benefiting the global research community and advancing the field of disability studies.- Badr AlHajhouj, King Salman Center for Disability ResearchResearch that can be easily discovered and effectively reproduced is key to quickly moving towards real-world solutions that improve people's lives. Encouraging and even requiring the use of persistent identifiers like the Research Resource Identifiers (RRIDs) as part of the scientific rigor check will increase the impact of the important work published in the Journal of Disability Research. We are excited to be able to offer this new implementation to our customers.- Stephanie Dawson, CEO of ScienceOpenSciScore is thrilled to partner with the Journal of Disability Research and ScienceOpen to elevate the standard of scientific rigor in disability studies. By integrating our advanced evaluation tools into the manuscript submission workflow, we aim to fortify the integrity and reliability of published research, ultimately advancing our collective understanding and support for individuals with disabilities- Anita Bandrowski, CEO of SciCrunchAbout ScienceOpen: ScienceOpen offers a comprehensive suite of services to academic publishers, researchers, and users, ranging from promotional collections to full publishing capabilities. It operates an interactive discovery environment encompassing 95 million records. With its unique infrastructure for open post-publication peer review, ScienceOpen collaborates with the research community to enhance scientific rigor and impact.Contact: Stephanie Dawson ...About SciCrunch: SciCrunch Inc. is home to platforms like the Antibody Registry and SciScore. They know the“ingredients” that go into scientific papers and work closely with the research community. SciCrunch provides the platforms, tools, and muscle to enable scientists, resource providers, and companies to track research reagents and to check rigor and transparency in methods. SciScore won the 2022 Vesalius Innovation Award runner-up prize and was a 2020 ALPSP Innovation Award finalist.Contact Researchers: Anita Bandrowski ...Contact Media/Publishers: Martijn Roelandse ...About King Salman's Journal of Disability Research: The Journal of Disability Research, established by the King Salman Centre for Disability Research, is the first of its kind in the Middle East. JDR focuses on advancing research in physical, mental, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. The journal aims to raise awareness and foster novel research to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities. JDR encourages submissions at all levels - fundamental, operational, or policy-oriented - to promote a more inclusive society and enhance understanding of disability-related challenges.Contact: Badr AlHajhouj ...

