Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Size To Hit US$ 28.7 Billion By 2032 At A 7.5% CAGR IMARC Group

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Set to Surge to US$ 28.7 Billion by 2032 at a 7.5% CAGR | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Report by Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, and Others), Mode of Sale (Retail Stores, Supermarkets, Brand Outlets, Discount Stores, Online Stores), End User (Men, Women, Kids), and Region 2024-2032". The global outdoor sports apparel market size reached US$ 14.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Outdoor Sports Apparel Industry:

● Rising Health Awareness:

As people are becoming more health-conscious, there is a growing interest in outdoor activities, such as hiking, running, cycling, skiing, and camping. Engaging in these activities is seen to maintain physical fitness, relieve stress, and promote overall well-being. This increasing participation directly translates into a higher demand for outdoor sports apparel designed to enhance performance and comfort during these activities. Moreover, health-conscious people prioritize performance and functionality when choosing their workout attire. They look for outdoor sports apparel that offers features, such as moisture-wicking properties, breathability, ultraviolet (UV) protection, and temperature regulation to optimize their performance and comfort during outdoor activities.

● Innovation in Fabric Technology:

Fabric innovations like moisture-wicking materials, breathable membranes, and advanced insulation technologies enhance the performance of outdoor sports apparel. These fabrics help regulate the body temperature, manage moisture, and provide insulation in various weather conditions, allowing athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to perform at their best while staying comfortable and protected. Furthermore, outdoor sports apparel needs to be lightweight and packable, allowing users to move freely and easily transport their gear. Advancements, such as lightweight synthetic fibers, compressible insulation materials, and packable outer shells, enable brands to design garments that offer high performance without adding unnecessary bulk or weight, appealing to individuals who prioritize mobility and convenience.

● E-commerce and Omnichannel Retailing:

E-commerce platforms are making outdoor sports apparel more accessible to people worldwide. Online retailers offer a wide selection of products from various brands, allowing shoppers to browse and purchase outdoor gear from the comfort of their homes or on the go. This accessibility is expanding the reach of outdoor sports apparel brands beyond traditional brick-and-mortar stores, reaching people in rural areas, small towns, and international markets. In addition, e-commerce platforms offer a wider selection of outdoor sports apparel compared to traditional retail stores. People can choose from a diverse range of brands, styles, sizes, and colors, ensuring that they find products that meet their specific needs and preferences.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Industry:

● Adidas AG

● Columbia Sportswear Company

● Cotswold Outdoor (Outdoor and Cycle Concepts Limited)

● L. L. Bean Inc.

● Lululemon athletica inc.

● Mizuno Corporation

● Mountain Warehouse Ltd.

●Nike Inc.

● Patagonia Inc.

● Puma SE

● Under Armour Inc.

● VF Corporation

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

● Top Wear

● Bottom Wear

● Others

Based on the product type, the market has been divided into top wear, bottom wear, and others.

By Mode of Sale:

● Retail Stores

● Supermarkets

● Brand Outlets

● Discount Stores

● Online Stores

Discount stores account for the majority of the market share due to their appeal to a wide range of people seeking value for their money.

By End User:

● Men

● Women

● Kids

Men hold the biggest market share as they tend to engage in outdoor sports more frequently than women, contributing to their greater consumption of related apparel.

Regional Insights:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the outdoor sports apparel market on account of a robust culture deeply intertwined with outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, skiing, and various team sports.

Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Trends:

Fabric technologies play a crucial role in enhancing the comfort and fit of outdoor sports apparel. Stretch fabrics, seamless construction techniques, and ergonomic design elements improve mobility, reduce chafing, and enhance overall comfort during physical activity. Additionally, moisture-wicking fabrics and breathable membranes help manage sweat and regulate body temperature, keeping users dry and comfortable during intense workouts or outdoor adventures.

Furthermore, there is growing individual preferences for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Outdoor sports apparel brands are incorporating recycled materials, organic fibers, and eco-friendly manufacturing practices into their products to appeal to environmentally conscious people, thereby supporting the market growth.

