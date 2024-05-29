Tallsen Is Set To Showcase Its Latest Home Hardware Products At The Furniture Interior Woodworking 2024 Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tallsen is a reputable home hardware manufacturer offering advanced solutions.

ZHAOQING, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tallsen , a home hardware company with over 30 years of experience, is all set to make a big impression at the upcoming Furniture Interior Woodworking 2024/ FIW 2024 with its most recent innovations that aim to transform the woodworking and furniture industries.The exhibition event will take place at Pavilion 10, Booth No. 122/6, from June 12 to June 14, 2024, in Kazakhstan.At the FIW 2024, Tallsen will be showcasing a number of cutting-edge products that will highlight its rich production experience and technology:Hinges: Designed for effortless installation and exceptional longevity, these hinges have been rigorously tested to endure over 50,000 open and close cycles. Every time, a quiet and seamless shutting is ensured by the integrated dampers.Ball Bearing Drawer Slides: Made from galvanized steel that resists corrosion, these drawer slides have a sturdy 30 kg load capability. They include built-in buffers to provide quick closing and are simple to use, allowing for multidirectional adjustments and fast installation.Undermount Drawer Slides: Renowned for their robustness and simplicity in installation, these slides are available in both buffered and push-to-open options, offering reliable performance without wear.Metal Drawer Systems: Featuring built-in buffers for a smooth and quiet operation, these systems support up to 45 kg, ensuring both strength and ease of use.Gas Springs: Tallsen's gas springs are high-quality and cost-effective, and they include soft-close functionality to prioritize user safety.Kitchen Storage Accessories: Engineered for long-term use, these sturdy and reliable accessories come in various options to enhance kitchen storage solutions.Details of the Furniture Interior Woodworking 2024 (FIW 2024) Event:Date: June 12-14, 2024Booth Number: No. 122/6 Pavilion 10Venue: KazakhstanAbout TallsenOriginating from Germany, Tallsen has seamlessly integrated German precision manufacturing with China's advanced production principles. Over the past 30 years, Tallsen has built a reputation for excellence, exploring international markets and earning global recognition. Tallsen's extensive product line meets a variety of demands in the kitchen and home hardware industries. Strong metal drawer boxes, resilient under-mount drawer slides, dependable hinges, silent ball bearing slides, and effective gas supports are some of the products they sell. Tallsen also offers a range of wardrobe and kitchen storage hardware, guaranteeing that each item satisfies the highest requirements for both design and performance. Through the integration of R&D, sales, and production, Tallsen ensures a simplified and effective process from concept to customer.To learn more about Tallsen, visit:

