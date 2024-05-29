Thailand applies for BRICS membership

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Thailand has declared its intention to apply for membership in the BRICS economic bloc, as confirmed by the government of the Southeast Asian nation on Tuesday. The decision, approved by the cabinet in Bangkok, marks Thailand's proactive step towards deepening its engagement with major emerging economies on the global stage.



Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke conveyed that Thailand's official letter expressing its desire to join BRICS has been endorsed by the cabinet and emphasizes the country's alignment with the principles of multipolarity and the growing influence of developing nations in international affairs. The letter underscores Thailand's belief in the significance of BRICS and its potential to contribute to shaping a new world order.



According to Chai, Thailand's vision for the future is closely aligned with the principles upheld by BRICS, and membership in the bloc is perceived as a strategic move to enhance the country's stature in the international arena. Joining BRICS is expected to offer numerous benefits to Thailand, including increased opportunities for participation in global decision-making processes and a platform to assert its interests on a broader scale.



The timing of Thailand's bid coincides with BRICS' upcoming summit scheduled to take place in late October in Kazan, Russia. Participation in the summit presents an invaluable opportunity for Thailand to expedite the application process and engage directly with existing BRICS members.



Originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS has expanded its membership to include additional countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates at the beginning of 2024. The growing interest in BRICS membership is reflected in the aspirations of numerous nations, including Bahrain, Belarus, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Senegal, and Venezuela.



With the inclusion of new members, BRICS now represents approximately 30percent of the global economy and boasts a combined population of around 3.5 billion, constituting 45percent of the world's total. Moreover, the bloc holds significant sway in global oil production, accounting for over 40percent of the world's output.



Thailand's bid to join BRICS underscores the bloc's expanding influence and highlights the country's strategic vision to leverage closer ties with major emerging economies for mutual benefit and collective advancement on the global stage.

