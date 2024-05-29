Spain vows historic army assistance bundle to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a historic move, Spain has pledged to provide Ukraine with a groundbreaking amount of military aid this year, following the signing of a new security deal between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Madrid. The agreement, hailed as a significant step towards bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, encompasses a diverse range of support measures aimed at addressing various aspects of the ongoing conflict.



Under the terms of the agreement, Spain has committed to allocating a staggering EUR1 billion (USD1.08 billion) worth of military aid to Ukraine this year, alongside additional funding for humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts. Emphasizing the pursuit of "a just and lasting peace based on international law," the agreement reflects Spain's multifaceted approach to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



While specific details of the deal have yet to be disclosed, reports from news outlet El Pais suggest that the package includes a new shipment of Patriot missiles, along with 19 Leopard 2 A4 tanks and a range of ammunition and goods manufactured in Spain. The estimated total value of the agreement is reported to be nearly EUR1.13 billion (USD1.22 billion), underscoring the magnitude of Spain's commitment to Ukraine's security.



Furthermore, in a significant show of solidarity, Spain has agreed to contribute an additional EUR5 billion to Ukraine over the next three years, further cementing the bilateral partnership between the two nations. Speaking at a joint news conference following the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Sanchez expressed confidence that the agreement would significantly enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities, particularly in the realm of air defense systems aimed at protecting civilians, cities, and critical infrastructure.



The unprecedented military aid package from Spain marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, signaling broader international support for the country's efforts to defend its sovereignty against external aggression. As Ukraine continues to confront security challenges, the commitment from Spain underscores the importance of collective action and solidarity in addressing complex geopolitical crises and promoting peace and stability in the region.

