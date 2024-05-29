Germany abandons army draft plans

(MENAFN) In a significant shift in military policy, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has decided to abandon contentious plans to reintroduce conscription in the country, opting instead for a voluntary service scheme. This decision was reported by Der Spiegel, citing sources familiar with a presentation made by Pistorius to the leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) on Monday.



The proposed military service reform, outlined during the closed-door presentation, emphasizes incentivizing young people to join the Bundeswehr, Germany's Armed Forces, without mentioning the term "conscription." Pistorius's revised scheme represents a departure from previous statements in which he hinted at the potential reintroduction of compulsory military service as part of a broader overhaul of the Armed Forces.



Under the new plans, all 18-year-olds will be required to complete a questionnaire from the Defense Ministry regarding their physical condition. Those deemed suitable candidates will be encouraged to join the army through a range of incentives, including potential benefits such as free driving licenses and discounts on student loans. Military service itself is proposed to last for 12 months, according to Der Spiegel's report.



Pistorius's decision marks a shift away from earlier assertions about the need for Germany to enhance its military readiness in response to perceived threats, particularly from Russia. While the minister previously advocated for Germany to become "war-capable" and warned of potential conflicts in Western Europe, the revised approach prioritizes voluntary recruitment over compulsory service.



The move away from conscription reflects evolving attitudes towards military service in Germany and underscores the government's efforts to modernize the Bundeswehr while aligning with contemporary societal norms and preferences. Pistorius's proposal seeks to strike a balance between maintaining national defense capabilities and respecting individual freedoms and choices, signaling a nuanced approach to security policy in the country.

