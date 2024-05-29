Borell announces that EU divided more than USD7 billion arms delivery to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The European Union is grappling with internal discord regarding the approval of a USD7 billion (EUR6.6 billion) military aid package destined for Ukraine, revealed Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign-policy chief. Borrell's remarks, shared with the press on Tuesday, shed light on the challenges encountered during a recent meeting of EUROPEAN UNION foreign and defense ministers, where discussions primarily focused on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



According to Borrell, the mobilization of the substantial military aid under the Ukrainian Assistance Fund requires the approval of "seven legal acts," a process that has been hindered by the lack of consensus among EUROPEAN UNION member states. Despite diplomatic efforts, unanimity, essential for advancing the aid package, has remained elusive for an extended period.



The delay in reaching an agreement on the aid package was attributed, in part, to resistance from Hungary. Budapest's steadfast opposition to what it perceives as unchecked Western support for Ukraine has been evident, with Hungarian officials refusing to endorse any form of military aid to Kiev, whether through direct channels or EUROPEAN UNION mechanisms. Instead, Hungary has advocated for a ceasefire in the conflict, contending that EUROPEAN UNION sanctions against Russia have been ineffective and have adversely impacted the bloc's interests.



Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reiterated his government's commitment to blocking the €6.6 billion military aid package, despite the pushback from fellow EUROPEAN UNION counterparts. Szijjarto's stance underscores the deep-seated divisions within the EUROPEAN UNION regarding its approach to the Ukraine conflict and the broader implications of providing military assistance.



The deadlock over the aid package underscores the challenges facing the EUROPEAN UNION in formulating a cohesive response to the crisis in Ukraine, as divergent national interests and geopolitical considerations complicate efforts to reach consensus. The ongoing discord within the bloc raises questions about its ability to effectively address the security challenges posed by the conflict and uphold its commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

