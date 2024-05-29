Belgium pledges F-16 jets to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Ukraine and Belgium have inked a comprehensive security agreement, paving the way for Brussels to provide substantial military assistance to Kiev. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky finalized the deal, which includes a commitment by Belgium to supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets.



Announcing the agreement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), President Zelensky disclosed that Belgium has pledged EUR977 million (approximately USD1 billion) in military aid to Ukraine for the year 2024, as part of a ten-year bilateral agreement. This agreement marks a significant step forward in bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, with the specified number of F-16 fighter jets set to be delivered by 2028.



Belgium's involvement in the so-called 'F-16 coalition', alongside the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway, was reinforced by this newly signed pact. Zelensky underscored that the agreement delineates the exact quantity of F-16 jets to be provided to Ukraine, with the first batch of United States-made warplanes expected to arrive from Belgium later this year.



In addition to the fighter jets, the agreement entails the provision of armored vehicles, air defense systems, mine-clearing equipment, and other essential hardware, along with ammunition, further strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities. The commitment from Belgium comes amidst ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with De Croo emphasizing the importance of supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.



Addressing a joint news conference with President Zelensky, Prime Minister De Croo reiterated Belgium's steadfast support for Ukraine, emphasizing the significance of the conflict's outcome for European interests, values, and security. He affirmed Belgium and the European Union's commitment to standing alongside Ukraine in its struggle, describing it as a collective duty to aid Ukraine in securing victory.



Belgium's Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib clarified that the military assistance provided by European Union and NATO member states is intended for defensive purposes within Ukrainian territory, emphasizing that it is not intended for offensive actions beyond Ukraine's borders. The agreement underscores Belgium's commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and fostering stability in the region amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

