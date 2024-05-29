Kremlin claims that Swiss summit on Ukraine is completely useless

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has voiced its skepticism regarding the upcoming peace conference on the Ukraine conflict, slated to be held in Switzerland, labeling the event as "absolutely futile" in terms of offering viable solutions to the ongoing crisis. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, expressed these sentiments to RT, emphasizing that any serious discussion on the Ukraine conflict that excludes Russia's participation is inherently flawed.



Scheduled for June 15-16 at the Burgenstock Resort near Lucerne, the summit aims to address Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's proposed roadmap for resolving the conflict with Russia. While over 160 countries, including members of prominent international organizations such as the G7, G20, BRICS, and the European Union, have been invited to participate, Russia has been notably excluded from the talks.



According to Peskov, the decision to convene the conference without Russian involvement reflects a misguided approach by Western powers, characterized by what he described as "absurdity." Moscow has consistently dismissed the proposed conference as "pointless" and reiterated its refusal to participate, even if extended an invitation. Ukraine's insistence on imposing unrealistic preconditions for Russia's participation, as highlighted by the Kremlin, further complicates the prospect of meaningful dialogue.



Zelensky's proposed roadmap, first introduced in 2022, outlines key measures including the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from territories claimed by Ukraine, reparations from Moscow, and the establishment of a war crimes tribunal. However, the Kremlin has rebuffed these proposals as "unrealistic" and indicative of Kiev's reluctance to pursue diplomatic avenues for resolution.



Despite its refusal to engage in the Swiss-hosted conference under current conditions, Moscow asserts its willingness to participate in discussions that acknowledge Russia's national interests. The Kremlin's stance underscores the complexities surrounding diplomatic efforts to address the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the importance of inclusive dialogue and mutual recognition of each party's concerns and perspectives.

