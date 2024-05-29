New Petrobras boss calls for acceleration of oil exploration near Amazon estuary

(MENAFN) Magda Chambriard, the newly appointed head of the Brazilian Petrobras group, has emphasized the need for the oil giant to expedite exploration efforts in new fields, even those situated near the mouth of the Amazon River—a move that has drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists. Speaking at a press conference, Chambriard underscored the importance of prioritizing domestic oil reserves and reducing reliance on imports, emphasizing the imperative to explore new frontiers swiftly.



Assuming the presidency of the state-supervised oil conglomerate following the dismissal of her predecessor by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chambrier, 66, wasted no time in outlining her vision for Petrobras. She identified the Pelotas Basin in southern Brazil and the "tropical ridge" off the coast of Amapa state, near the mouth of the Amazon, as among the key areas of interest for exploration.



However, the prospect of offshore oil exploration near the Amazon, home to the world's largest tropical forest, has sparked considerable controversy within Lula's administration. Environment Minister Marina Silva has publicly voiced opposition to the project, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) previously declined to grant Petrobras a license for oil exploration in the region, citing inadequate studies provided by the company.



Despite these challenges, Chambriard remains optimistic about the potential for exploration in the designated area, expressing confidence in the Ministry of Energy's eagerness to pursue opportunities there. She also acknowledged the pivotal role of President Lula in arbitrating the contentious issue, indicating a need for his leadership in navigating the tensions surrounding the proposed project.

