Former chief of Israel's Mossad reportedly engaging in intimidating chief prosecutor of ICC

(MENAFN) Allegations have surfaced regarding the former chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, Yossi Cohen, reportedly engaging in a campaign of intimidation against the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda. An investigation by The Guardian unveiled claims that Cohen "threatened" Bensouda in an effort to pressure her into dropping a war crimes probe initiated in 2021.



According to sources cited by the publication, Cohen allegedly sought to coerce Bensouda through a series of clandestine meetings conducted several years ago. These encounters were purportedly aimed at influencing Bensouda's decision-making process leading up to the formal investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territories.



The Mossad's purported objective, as detailed in the report, was to compromise the independence of the prosecutor or secure her cooperation with Israel's demands. Cohen's tactics were described as persistent and threatening, with sources familiar with the matter likening his behavior to "stalking." Bensouda reportedly expressed concern to a select group of senior ICC officials regarding Cohen's actions, characterizing them as "persistent and threatening."



Accounts shared with ICC officials suggest that Cohen employed "despicable tactics" in his attempts to influence Bensouda's decisions, despite ultimately failing to sway her stance. One official familiar with the disclosures indicated that Cohen allegedly made veiled threats regarding the security of Bensouda and her family, urging her to acquiesce to Israeli interests.



These revelations shed light on the complexities surrounding the ICC's efforts to investigate alleged war crimes in conflict zones, with external pressures and intimidation tactics posing significant challenges to the pursuit of justice. The allegations against Cohen underscore broader concerns regarding the influence of powerful entities on international legal proceedings, prompting calls for enhanced protections for prosecutors and judicial independence within the ICC framework.

