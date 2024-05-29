Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be hot to very hot at places daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at times becomes mild at night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind.

Offshore, the weather will be slightly dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 28 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 32 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 5 ft. Offshore will be 3 - 7 ft, rises to 10 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km / 3 km or less at places at times. Offshore, it will be 5 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha 06:59 - 21:10 04:31 - 13:47 42

Messaid 22:55 - **** 13:37 - **** 43

Wakrah 08:08 - 21:57 12:48 - **** 42

Al Khor 21:47 - 09:17 12:18 - 03:21 41

Ruwais 09:17 - 21:07 03:21 - 15:05 33

Dukhan 01:53 - 14:28 08:18 - 20:25 37

Abu Samra 01:29 - 13:57 08:04 - 19:54 37

Sunrise: 04:43 LT

Sunset: 18:18 LT

