Danish Premier demands bloc-wide age restriction on consuming social media

(MENAFN) In a recent proposal aimed at protecting children from the potential harms of social media, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called for a significant adjustment in the age restrictions imposed on social media platforms across the European Union. Frederiksen, in collaboration with EUROPEAN UNION lawmaker Christel Schaldemose, advocated for raising the minimum age requirement for social media registration to 15 years old.



Outlined in an op-ed published in the Danish newspaper Politiken, Frederiksen stressed the necessity of shielding children from inappropriate content and mitigating the negative impacts of excessive screen time and potential addiction associated with social media usage. The current age limit for most major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, is set at 13 years old, a regulation established under US legislation dating back to 1998. This legislation prohibits the collection of children's personal data without parental consent.



However, Frederiksen argued that 13-year-olds are inadequately equipped to navigate the complexities and risks inherent in social media environments. She emphasized the need for more stringent age verification measures, noting that tech companies have thus far failed to adequately address this issue. Frederiksen and Schaldemose underscored the limitations of existing regulatory frameworks, particularly the Digital Services Act (DSA) package, which was adopted by EUROPEAN UNION member states two years ago. They contend that the DSA has proven insufficient in effectively regulating social media platforms and safeguarding children online.



As part of their proposal, Frederiksen and Schaldemose called for comprehensive reforms, including a ban on addictive design features and targeted advertising aimed at minors. Additionally, they advocated for the implementation of mandatory notifications to inform users about their online usage habits, aiming to promote digital literacy and responsible internet usage among young people.



The proposal reflects growing concerns within the EUROPEAN UNION regarding the impact of social media on children's mental health, privacy, and overall well-being. Frederiksen's initiative signals a proactive approach towards addressing these concerns and fostering a safer online environment for Europe's youth. However, the proposal is likely to spark further debate and deliberation among EUROPEAN UNION member states and stakeholders as they navigate the complex landscape of digital regulation and child protection.

