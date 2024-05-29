Turkey’s benchmark stock opens Wednesday’s session 0.15 percent higher

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index commenced the midweek trading session on a positive note, exhibiting a slight uptick as it opened at 10,693.02 points. This modest increase of 0.15 percent, equivalent to 15.53 points, compared to the previous day's close, reflects a continuation of the positive momentum witnessed in the preceding session. During that period, the BIST 100 index saw a 0.19 percent rise, reaching 10,677.49 points, supported by a robust daily transaction volume totaling 95 billion Turkish liras (USD2.96 billion).



In the foreign exchange markets, stability prevailed as key currency pairs exhibited minimal fluctuations. The USD/TRY exchange rate held steady at 32.2185, while the EUR/TRY rate remained at 35.0090, and the GBP/TRY rate stood at 41.1735. These stable currency rates during the morning hours contributed to a sense of confidence and predictability among market participants.



Amidst this stability, the price of gold maintained its position, with one ounce priced at USD2,351.76. Similarly, the barrel price of Brent oil demonstrated consistency, hovering around the USD84.25 mark. These observations indicate a lack of significant shifts in commodity prices, further reinforcing the prevailing sense of equilibrium in the market.



Overall, the Turkish financial markets exhibited a cautious yet optimistic sentiment, with investors closely monitoring economic indicators and geopolitical developments for insights into future market direction. As market participants navigate these factors, the focus remains on maintaining stability and capitalizing on emerging opportunities within the dynamic financial landscape.

