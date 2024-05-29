Karnataka Rains: Monsoon Expected To Arrive In First Week Of June, Says IMD

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-anticipated monsoon is expected to arrive in Karnataka in the first week of June. According to weather department experts, the monsoon will start weak this year. Despite the formation of Cyclone 'Remal' in the Bay of Bengal, there is no expected change in the onset of the monsoon. The monsoon is predicted to enter Kerala on May 31 or June 1 and will likely reach Karnataka shortly after.

IMD scientist C.S. Patil has noted that the monsoon winds have weakened due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, and no new winds are forming. As a result, the initial phase of the monsoon will be less intense, bringing only moderate rain.

Heavy rainfall is expected from May 31

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that, except for coastal areas, rainfall has decreased across other regions. However, starting May 31, heavy rains are expected to intensify in the southern and northern hinterlands. Coastal districts will continue to experience moderate rain.

According to the meteorological report ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday, Narayanpur, Ilakal, and Kembavi in Yadgiri each received 5 cm of rain. Other areas recorded the following rainfall: 4 cm in Tavargera, Surpur, and Talikote; 3 cm in Bevur, Kakkari, and Kushtagi; 2 cm in Lingasugur, Gangavati, Vijayapura, Raichur, Jalahalli of Raichur, Munirabad, Devadurga, Gabbur, and Yalaburga. Kalaburagi recorded the highest temperature at 41.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

The beginning of the monsoon in Karnataka might not be very strong, but residents can expect an increase in rainfall intensity as the season progresses.