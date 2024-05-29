Kerala Lottery Results Vishu Bumper BR-97 May 29 2024: Who Will Hit Jackpot Worth Rs 12 Crore Today?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala Lotteries Department will declare the much-awaited Vishu Bumper BR-97 results today (May 29) at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lottery Vishu Bumper 2024 offers a grand first prize of Rs 12 crore. Sales for the Kerala Vishu Bumper lottery BR-97 commenced in March 2024, providing participants with the opportunity to win substantial prizes. Last year also, the first prize was Rs 12 crore.



The cost of the Vishu Bumper BR-97 ticket is Rs 300.

Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Bumper lottery code is“BR” representation and contains a draw number along with the code.



Check the full prize structure of Vishu Bumper BR-97:

1st Prize:

12 crore

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

9th Prize: Rs 300

Result Awaited

The result of the Vishu Bumper 2024 can be checked on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department -- -- soon after the result is announced through the draw. Ticket holders have been told to verify the result in the Kerala Government Gazette before presenting the winning ticket to the lottery department within 30 days.

If the lottery prize is less than Rs 5000, the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in the state. If it is over 5000 rupees, the ticket and ID proof need to be submitted to the government lottery office or bank.