French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic And Aryna Sabalenka Shine On The Opening Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Novak Djokovic overcame recent challenges to start his French Open campaign on a winning note, claiming his 93rd career victory at the tournament. On Tuesday, Djokovic extended his streak of first-round victories at Roland Garros to a perfect 20, defeating French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4. The Serbian, aiming for a fourth title in Paris and his 25th Grand Slam, entered the tournament amidst a series of setbacks, including a title-less season so far and recent health issues.

"It was a solid performance," Djokovic remarked. "I could have done better, especially on the return, but credit to him for serving well. Winning in three sets is what counts at this point. I felt better compared to the last few weeks, focused and satisfied with my mindset."

Djokovic, who has reached at least the quarter-finals at Roland Garros every year since 2010, will next face Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka dominated her first-round match against Russian teenager Erika Andreeva, winning 6-1, 6-2 in just 68 minutes under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier due to heavy rain delaying play around the grounds.

"I'm trying to perform well on clay; it's challenging conditions here but I enjoy playing here and I'm just trying to bring my best tennis every time, regardless of the surface," Sabalenka commented.

The Belarusian has reached at least the semi-finals in her last six Grand Slams and is expected to be a strong contender against Iga Swiatek in her bid for a fourth French Open title.

