Euro 2024: David Beckham Joins Alibaba As Brand Ambassador For The Mega Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has signed former England captain David Beckham as its brand ambassador to launch its UEFA Euro 2024 marketing campaign. Beckham will serve as the global brand ambassador for Alibaba's low-cost marketplace, AliExpress, in what is considered the company's largest endorsement deal to date.

Announced on Monday, this partnership is part of Alibaba's promotional efforts for Euro 2024, set to begin next month, with Alibaba also serving as a tournament sponsor. Beckham will spearhead the“Score More with AliExpress” campaign, which will offer special deals to celebrate the event.

Details of Beckham's earnings from this commercial deal remain undisclosed. AliExpress, known for founder Jack Ma's rapid rise and subsequent fall following conflicts with the Chinese Communist Party, joins other major Chinese companies like BYD and Vivo in sponsoring the Euros.

"AliExpress is helping fans get even closer to UEFA Euro 2024 this summer by offering great prizes as the action unfolds on the pitch," Beckham stated.

While Alibaba has been slower to penetrate international markets, it has reported strong earnings recently. In the January to March quarter of this year, the company's international division (AIDC) saw a 45% year-on-year revenue increase, driven by the growth of its cross-border businesses, especially the Choice business on AliExpress.

The Beckham endorsement comes amid a European Commission investigation launched in March against AliExpress, concerning the dissemination of illegal and harmful goods. A spokesperson for AliExpress affirmed the company's commitment to working with authorities to comply with applicable standards and ensure consumer safety and compliance.