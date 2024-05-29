Hardik Pandya, Natasa Divorce Rumours: Actress Shares Cryptic Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Natasa Stankovic posts another cryptic Instagram story amid divorce speculations with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. This is what she said.



The rumours of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce have sparked widespread interest. Netizens are concerned about Hardik and Natasa's married lives.

The cricketer is rumoured to have split from his wife Natasa. The divorce rumours began after a Reddit user pointed out that Natasa removed Pandya from her surname on Instagram.

Despite all the divorce rumours, Natasa was sighted with Disha Patani's rumoured lover, Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

She was even asked about the divorce rumours, to which she replied, 'Thank you very much' and rushed away.



In her story, Natasa recently shared yet another cryptic post and a picture of the Bandra-Worli sea link. She said, 'Praise God' with a white heart and lovestruck emojis.

As of now, neither Hardik nor Natasa has responded to their direct rumours. The couple renewed their wedding vows in May 2020 and had a baby son named Agastya.

