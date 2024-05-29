Cbigroup Secures $15 Million To Boost Fintech R&D And Team Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CBiGroup, a comprehensive one-stop international financial services group, recently completed a $15 million Series A funding round. This round was led by Alpol Capital Family Office, an investment firm specializing in new technology applications, providing a solid foundation for CBiGroup's further development in the fintech sector.



The funding will primarily be used to enhance the group's product research and development capabilities. Ms. XiaoQing Dai, CBiGroup's Co-founder and Chief Human Resources Officer, stated that CBiGroup will strategically plan around the group's strategy, focusing on expanding various R&D centers, increasing investment in the recruitment of R&D personnel, and cultivating a product development team with a keen sense of fintech and user service awareness. This will strengthen the group's overall R&D competitiveness. Additionally, the group will increase investment in its human resources department, create talent profiles, establish a talent database, and build a talent acquisition network.



It is understood that CBiGroup plans to recruit an additional 50-80 product design and development personnel globally over the next 1-2 years, aiming to expand the global R&D team to 300 people within the next five years. This will power CBiGroup's one-stop international and cross-border financial services rooted in fintech. The group's banking business has reached a new stage of development, adapting to the localized service development stage in the United States. This requires in-depth market research to understand the needs and preferences of U.S. customers, formulate localization strategies, and tailor products and services accordingly. To better adapt to this localized development, Ms. Dai mentioned that the company will recruit and train local R&D talents who understand the U.S. market and have banking experience, expecting to hire 20-25 employees in the next 1-2 years.



Since its establishment, CBiGroup has established a business network in 163 countries and regions worldwide and has cooperated with more than 120 banks and financial institutions. Its global clearing network has solved various problems related to global payments and global asset allocation for over 100,000 international enterprises and users, providing a more convenient, secure, and efficient financial service experience.



CBiGroup, with its rich experience in fintech innovation, will further accelerate its development with the new investment, aiming to better utilize its years of successful operation and management experience in the fintech field to provide customers with higher quality and more innovative cross-border payment and international financial solutions. Since its establishment, CBiGroup has been committed to strengthening R&D investment and technological innovation, applying cutting-edge fintech to payment clearing, lending and financing, wealth management, insurance, and trusts. A stronger R&D team will drive the deep integration of technology and finance from surface-level advancements to true "finance + technology" integration.



Ms. XiaoQing Dai has nearly 20 years of entrepreneurial and management experience in the fintech field. As a co-founder and COO, she led China Binary New Fintech Group to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2013; led QianDaiBao to secure strategic investments from IDG and Haitong Capital in 2014 and facilitated its acquisition by Meituan in 2016.



Upon joining CBiGroup, Ms. Dai was appointed Chief Human Resources Officer by the board of directors. She is tasked with coordinating the group's personnel strategy at a strategic level, aligning with CBiGroup's global expansion of R&D centers. With the support of this funding round, she will lead the group's recruitment of R&D team personnel.



In the wake of digital transformation, fintech has become a new concern in the financial industry. Each step of integration and development between finance and technology relies heavily on technical support. Mainstream and trending applications in fintech, such as cloud computing, big data, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, are therefore seen as core technologies for reshaping the financial industry's model and processes. The financial industry's reliance on fintech is increasing.



CBiGroup recognizes that future development requires more innovation and technical support. Therefore, CBiGroup will continue to strive to achieve technological penetration by connecting various new technologies such as AI interaction, VR, big data service applications, and blockchain technology, establishing a highly trusted financial service environment.

Cecilia

CB INTERNATIONAL BANK LLC

email us here