Roasted Soybean Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US$ 3.15 Billion At A CAGR Of 5.7% By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Protein and Mineral Content Driving Consumption of Roasted Soybeans Worldwide: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global roasted soybean market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.81 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034, according to the latest industry analysis by Fact.Roasted soybeans are predominantly consumed as a snack or are mixed with other nuts and seeds. They provide a crunchy texture and nutty flavor when mixed with other food ingredients, thus making them a satisfying and nutritious snack option for health-conscious people. Roasted soybeans are incorporated into animal feed for their rich nutritional content, making them a healthy option for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture. They provide essential nutrients for growth and development in animals.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Roasted soybeans are popular in Asian cuisines and are used in rice bowls, noodle dishes, and stir-fries, where they contribute protein and flavor. In recent years, their demand has surged beyond Asia, with a growing global customer base prompting key players to boost production to meet the global demand. An array of new flavors such as lemon, garlic, tomato, asafetida, and salted varieties have been introduced to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, further boosting the global popularity of roasted soybeans.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global roasted soybean market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034. Sales of roasted soybeans are estimated at US$ 1.81 billion in 2024.The market is projected to reach US$ 3.15 billion by 2034-end. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.Based on nature, conventional soybean is estimated to account for 57.44% market share in 2024. Based on end use, the bakeries segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034.“Consumption of roasted soybean is being driven by their nutritional benefits, offering a convenient and healthy snack option. Roasted soybeans promote health in both humans and animals, and their production involves sustainable practices, which attracts environmentally conscious consumers and businesses,” says a Fact analyst.key players in the roasted soybean industry are SunOpta, KLC Farms Roasting, N. L. Food Industries, Mindals AGRO, Vaishnav Food Products, Natural Products, Jabsons Foods, Soyaam Food, Bansal Extraction and Exports Private, Hillsboro Feed,Urban Platter, Quality Roasting, Grain Basket Foods, SR Foods, Bryant Grain Company.Market CompetitionSince the customer base for roasted soybeans is vast, competition among market players is intense. Market participants are focusing on innovation to introduce new flavors to maximize their market share. A few of the key manufacturers of roasted soybean are SunOpta Inc., KLC Farms Roasting Inc., Jabsons Foods, and Mindals AGRO. These key players supply roasted soybeans to restaurants, cafeterias, and foodservice establishments, as well as poultry farms. Several competitors are investing in research and development to understand consumer preferences, enhance their products, and gain a larger market share.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Insights by country:The rising demand for roasted soybeans as snacks in the United States is driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers. This trend boosts the popularity of plant-based foods, such as soy-based snacks, due to their high protein and fiber content and appeal for all-day consumption. Additionally, the growing vegetarian and vegan populations are enhancing the sales of plant-based snacks, including roasted soybeans. Moreover, roasted soybeans are being widely incorporated into bakery products, further expanding their market presence.“Heart Health Drives Roasted Soybean Demand”The rising popularity of roasted soybeans stems from their impressive nutritional profile. With consumers prioritizing heart health, the cholesterol-free nature of roasted soybeans makes them an attractive snack. Rich in amino acids, soybeans are a complete source of fiber and protein, enhancing their appeal.As health awareness grows, manufacturers are responding by ramping up the production of roasted soybeans to meet this increasing demand. This trend underscores the broader shift towards healthier eating habits and proactive heart health maintenance.“Meeting the Growing Appetite for Nutritious and Flavorful Snacks”Consumers are increasingly seeking snacks that are not only nutritious but also offer unique and exciting flavors. In response, manufacturers are introducing a variety of new roasted soybean flavors such as lemon, garlic, asafetida, tomato, and mint. These innovative flavors are driving sales and boosting customer loyalty, as they entice new customers to try the products and keep existing ones coming back for more.Explore More Studies Published by Fact Research:GMO Soybean Market : According to Fact, the global GMO soybean market will register a splendid 14.3% CAGR during the period 2017 to 2026.Roasted Barley Market : The global roasted barley market has been valued at US$ 17.1 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 25.11 billion by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9%. Growing consumer awareness of health and nutrition is making barley, a high-fiber cereal grain, more popular.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

email us here